Match details Kandy Royals vs Jaffna Kings T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 26.07.2026

T20

KAN
KAN

106

JAF
JAF

199

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Jaffna Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kandy Royals Squad

PlayersUdara Lahiru, Phillips Dale, Hasaranga Wanindu, Ali Moeen, Shankar Vijay, Arachchige Dushan Ishara Munasinghe, Sanketh Garuka, Fernando Asitha, Afridi Shaheen, Perera Kusal, Mathews Angelo, Thushara Nuwan
BenchAtal Sediqullah, Halambage Vishen, Khan Zahir, Lakshan Muditha, McMullen Brandon, Sandesh Pawan, Silva Sahan Mihira De, Wijesundera Isitha

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersMishara Kamil, Fernando Avishka, Zadran Ibrahim, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Al Hasan Shakib, Shiraz Mohamed, Mathews Traveen, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Wiese David, Hridoy Towhid, Madushanka Dilshan, Wickramasinghe Chamindu
BenchAhmed Taskin, Asalanka Charith, Chawla Piyush, Fernando Nuwanidu, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Williams Lizaad

Venue Guide

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