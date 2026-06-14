Omaima Sohail

Omaima Sohail

all rounder

Full name:Omaima Sohail
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Pakistan Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches3745
Innings2615
Overs113.539.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs546237
Wickets1713
Avg32.1118.23
SR40.1718
Eco4.796.07
BB25
4w00
5w01
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches3745
Innings3439
Not outs42
Runs696449
Balls Faced1078526
Avg23.212.13
SR64.5685.36
Fours7337
Fifties30
Sixies06
Highest6543
Hundreds00

Omaima Sohail Schedule & Results

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultIndia vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

IND

IND

170

PAK

PAK

106

ResultSouth Africa vs Pakistan

South Africa vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

RSA

RSA

127

PAK

PAK

126

ResultPakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

PAK

PAK

100

BAN

BAN

123

ResultAustralia vs Pakistan

Australia vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

AUS

AUS

199

PAK

PAK

86

ResultPakistan vs Netherlands

Pakistan vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

PAK

PAK

126

NED

NED

89

International career

Omaima Sohail was born on 11 July 1997. She plays cricket for Pakistan as a right-arm off break bowler and a right-handed batter. In domestic cricket, she has played for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi, Omar Associates, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, and State Bank of Pakistan. Her skills and dedication to the game have helped her succeed at various levels.

2018

  • WODI debut: 8 October 2018, Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women at Cox's Bazar.
  • WT20I debut: 25 October 2018, Australia Women vs Pakistan Women at Kuala Lumpur.
  • Named in squad: For the Women's One Day International series against Bangladesh in September.
  • Named in squad: For the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies, though she did not play in the tournament.

2020

  • January 2020: Included in Pakistan squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

2021

  • October 2021: Included in Pakistan squad for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022

  • January 2022: Named in Pakistan squad for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.
  • May 2022: Named in Pakistan squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket tournament in Birmingham, England.

2024

  • Named in squad: For the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
  • October 2024: Played in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup.
    • Key performance: Took a crucial wicket by clean-bowling Sri Lanka's Harshitha Madavi in the match against Sri Lanka on 3 October, helping Pakistan win by 31 runs.
    • Performance in the World Cup: Scored 17 runs in four innings and did not allow any boundaries in the second half of her over against Sri Lanka.

2025

  • April 2025: Named in Pakistan squad for the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier at home.

Leagues Participation

Omaima Sohail has not participated in any leagues.

Domestic career

Omaima Sohail started playing cricket at 15 for Karachi Under 19s in the PCB National Under-19 Women's Championship. She played for several teams in domestic cricket, including Balochistan (2011/12), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (2012/13), Karachi (2012/13–2014), Omar Associates (2014), Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (2015-2016), and State Bank of Pakistan (2018/19).

Born on July 11, 1997, in Karachi, Sind, Pakistan, Omaima became interested in cricket because of the city's strong cricketing background. She developed her skills by playing for local clubs and school teams, showing talent as both a batter and a bowler. In domestic cricket, she gained a reputation for solid batting and the ability to lead an innings. This time helped her learn more about the game and build her skills.

Records and achievements

Omaima Sohail has achieved significant milestones in her career. Here are her main records:

  • ODI Career:
    • Matches: 38
    • Runs: 703
    • Highest Score: 65
    • Strike Rate: 64.25
    • Wickets: 17
    • Economy: 5.02
  • T20I Career:
    • Matches: 48
    • Runs: 455
    • Highest Score: 25
    • Strike Rate: 84.72
    • Wickets: 13
    • Best Bowling: 5/13 (vs Sri Lanka in Sylhet)
  • 2020:
    • Player of the Match in the National Triangular Women's T20 Cricket Championship, scoring 53 runs.
  • 2024 Women's T20 World Cup:
    • Played against Sri Lanka, scored 2 runs in 17 balls, and did not allow any boundaries in the second half of her over.
  • Debut:
    • ODI debut: October 2018 vs Bangladesh
    • T20I debut: October 2018 vs Australia

Personal life

Omaima Sohail is a well-known cricketer from Pakistan. She keeps most of her personal life private, but some details are shared.

Finance

In 2024, Omaima Sohail's estimated net worth was around $450,000.

Family

As of October 2024, Omaima has not talked about her family or marital status. She has mentioned that her family, especially her father, has supported her career. Her father took her to matches and followed her progress.

Scandals

In 2022, during the Women's ICC World Cup, there was a mistake by the umpire that led to Omaima Sohail bowling seven balls in one over during a match against South Africa. This happened in the 27th over of the South African innings.

Fans

In March 2022, fans celebrated Pakistan’s victory over the West Indies in the Women's World Cup. This win was Pakistan's first Women's World Cup victory since 2009. Omaima Sohail has a fan base of 17K followers on Instagram.

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