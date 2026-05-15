County Championship
Warwickshire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
WAR
GLA
(96 ov.) 341/8
Sussex vs Glamorgan
County Championship
SUS
(44 ov.) 136/2
GLA
155
Glamorgan vs Surrey
County Championship
GLA
(80 ov.) 244/6
SUR
|Full name:
|Tom Bevan
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
County Championship
WAR
GLA
(96 ov.) 341/8
County Championship
SUS
(44 ov.) 136/2
GLA
155
County Championship
GLA
(80 ov.) 244/6
SUR
One-Day Cup
The Gnoll
GLA
295
SUS
283
One-Day Cup
The Gnoll
GLA
186
YOR
190
One-Day Cup
Brunton Memorial Ground
MID
67
GLA
66
One-Day Cup
Riverside Ground
DUR
328
GLA
326
One-Day Cup
Repton School Ground
DER
315
GLA
271
One-Day Cup
The Rose Bowl
HAM
263
GLA
173
One-Day Cup
Sophia Gardens
GLA
309
ESS
312
One-Day Cup
Sophia Gardens in Cardiff
GLA
WOR