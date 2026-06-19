Match details Glamorgan vs Surrey First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

GLA
GLA

(80 ov.) 244/6

SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersRoot Billy, Tribe Asa Mark, Carlson Kiran, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Ingram Colin, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, Norton Tom, Hadley Ryan
BenchByrom Eddie, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Gorvin Andrew William, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Smale William, Zain ul Hasan

Surrey Squad

PlayersBurns Rory, Sibley Dominic, Curran Sam, Lawrence Dan, Pope Ollie, Patel Ryan, Thomas Adam Roger George, Atkinson Gus, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Chahar Rahul
BenchAlbert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Ealham Thomas Mark, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Majid Yousef, Smith Jamie, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Topley Reece

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet