Match details Sussex vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

SUS
SUS

(44 ov.) 136/2

GLA
GLA

155

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Haines Tom, Alsop Tom, Leaning Jack, Coles James Matthew, Simpson John, Price Tom, Carson Jack, Crocombe Henry T, Hunt Sean Frank, Unadkat Jaydev
BenchArcher Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Ward Harrison

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersZain ul Hasan, Tribe Asa Mark, Carlson Kiran, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Ingram Colin, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, Norton Tom, Hadley Ryan
BenchByrom Eddie, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Gorvin Andrew William, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Root Billy, Smale William

Venue Guide

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