County Championship
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
HAM
(45 ov.) 152/6
NOT
Nottinghamshire vs Somerset
County Championship
NOT
SOM
(96 ov.) 295/7
Essex vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
ESS
184
NOT
(38 ov.) 111/2
bowler
|Full name:
|Farhan Ahmed
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
County Championship
HAM
(45 ov.) 152/6
NOT
County Championship
NOT
SOM
(96 ov.) 295/7
County Championship
ESS
184
NOT
(38 ov.) 111/2
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
167
YOR
169
T20 Blast
Old Trafford
LAN
208
NOT
169
T20 Blast
County Ground
DER
234
NOT
211
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
157
DUR
156
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
143
WAR
T20 Blast
Riverside Ground
NOT
183
DER
173
T20 Blast
St Lawrence Ground
KEN
184
NOT
187
T20 Blast
Grace Road
LEI
135
NOT
209
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
181
LAN
180
T20 Blast
Riverside Ground
DUR
164
NOT
166
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
149
LEI
143
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
193
NOT
175
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
163
SUR
156
T20 Blast
Edgbaston
HAM
187
NOT
160
One-Day Cup
The John Fretwell Sporting Complex
NOT
259
SOM
258
One-Day Cup
John Fretwell Sporting Complex
NOT
283
WAR
282
One-Day Cup
Trent Bridge
NOT
200
LEI
199
One-Day Cup
New Lancashire County Cricket Ground
LAN
220
NOT
189
One-Day Cup
Kent County Cricket Ground
KEN
294
NOT
293
One-Day Cup
Queen's Park
NOT
261
NOR
259
One-Day Cup
College Ground in Cheltenham
GLO
NOT
One-Day Cup
SUR
NOT