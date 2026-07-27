Lancashire vs Kent One-Day Cup Match Prediction LAN 49 % Chance of Winning KEN 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group A of the One-Day Cup is set to be intense, as it would feature Lancashire going against Kent. This match will be played on 28 July at 3:30 PM IST at the New Lancashire County Cricket Ground. Lancashire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Leicestershire by 21 runs. On the other hand, Kent is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Gloucestershire by 6 wickets. Which one of these two teams will get its second win of the season?

Who will win? Lancashire Kent Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kent has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Lancashire.

Keaton Jennings, from Lancashire, has scored 199 runs in 2 innings at an average of 99.50.

Ekansh Singh, from Kent, has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.25.

Lancashire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Kent will enter the next game against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Lancashire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Northeast, who has scored 94 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Ekansh Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.25. On the other hand, Lancashire will also be keen to secure a win in this game. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will remain eager to secure a win at their new home venue for domestic games. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who has scored 199 runs in 2 innings at an average of 99.50, and Tom Bailey, who took 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 16.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 49%

Kent Chances of Winning: 51%

Lancashire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire did not have a good start to the tournament but it seems that the team has found its rhythm. With a win and a loss in two games, they will now be looking forward to the second win of the season. Even though Lancashire takes the home-ground advantage, it will be challenging against Kent, as they have won just one out of the last five head-to-head matches. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 131 runs in 2 innings at an average of 65.50, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 82 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41. George Balderson has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 66.

On the other hand, Kent has also shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a win but secured a loss in the very next game. Now, the upcoming match against Lancashire will be an opportunity for them to regain their momentum, as the team has been strong against them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Harry Finch, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Chris Benjamin, who has scored 75 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 72.11. Grant Stewart has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.33.

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Lancashire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Lancashire and Kent will be played at the New Lancashire County Cricket Ground, giving them the home-ground advantage. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is known for offering a balanced pitch for batters and bowlers. Seamers will be able to enjoy some movement early in the game, but the pitch starts to favour the batsmen as the game goes on. Spinners will be able to find some assistance in the middle overs. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Lancashire and Kent won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 75% Humidity 16° - 23° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 75% Humidity 16° - 23° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Lancashire and Kent Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has finally regained its winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having four consecutive losses and just one win, as they remain eager to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Charlie Barnard, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 66, and Joseph Moores, who scored 41 runs off 15 balls in the last game.

Kent Team Form

Kent has shown mixed performances in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jaydn Denly, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 28, and Ekansh Singh, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 115.38.

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Lancashire vs Kent Top Batters

Keaton Jennings has been dominant with the bat for Lancashire in this season. He has managed to score 199 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 99.50.

Sam Northeast is the highest run-scorer for Kent in this tournament. He has managed to score 94 runs for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 47.

Lancashire vs Kent Top Bowlers

Tom Bailey is standing tall as the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire. He played the previous game for the team and took 3 wickets at an average of 16.

Ekansh Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Kent in this season. He has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 20.25.