Leicestershire vs Lancashire One-Day Cup Match Prediction LEI 54 % Chance of Winning LAN 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group A of the One-Day Cup will be having an intense showdown, as it would be Leicestershire going against Lancashire. This match will be played on 26 July at 3:30 PM IST at Grace Road. Leicestershire will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win by taking the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Lancashire will also be keen to secure a win in this game and rank up in the group standings. Which one of these two teams could get up to the top?

Who will win? Leicestershire Lancashire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Leicestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Lancashire.

Harry Singh, from Lancashire, holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 25.50.

Ben Cox, from Leicestershire, has scored 2367 runs in 88 innings at an average of 32.87.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire will enter the next game against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Lancashire in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Ben Cox, who has scored 2367 runs in 88 innings at an average of 32.87, and Alex Green, who holds 25 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 21.44. On the other hand, Lancashire will be keen to turn the tables in the next game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who has scored 3378 runs in 92 innings at an average of 45.64, and Harry Singh, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 25.50.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 54%

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 46%

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire has finally found its rhythm back in this format of the game. Having a winning start to the season, the team will be eager to continue the same even in the upcoming match. Against Lancashire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. Also, they have been strong against them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Ruan de Swaardt, who has scored 1276 runs in 46 innings at an average of 39.87, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 962 runs in 37 innings at an average of 26.72. Ajaz Patel has managed to take 54 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 38.

On the other hand, Lancashire has not been able to do well in this tournament. The team is still looking for ways in which they could be able to secure a win and rank up in the tournament standings. But it will be quite challenging to do this in the upcoming match against Leicestershire, as their last win over them came in 2019. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 3049 runs in 90 innings at an average of 35.87, and Michael Jones, who has scored 1109 runs in 38 innings at an average of 30.80. Arav Shetty holds 10 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 43.30.

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Leicestershire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Lancashire will be played at Grace Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Leicestershire. This venue has hosted a total of 22 ODIs, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 227, but it falls to 164 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Leicestershire and Lancashire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 64% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 64% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Lancashire Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has regained its winning momentum in this format. The team is still having more losses than wins in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Ian Holland, who holds 82 wickets in 63 innings at an average of 27.70, and Hamza Shaikh, who has scored 629 runs in 26 innings at an average of 28.59.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has still not been able to regain its winning momentum in this format. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to put an end to its losing streak. They have players such as George Balderson, who holds 35 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 38.77, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 1473 runs in 46 innings at an average of 35.07.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire List a Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.23 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Ben Cox will be a key batsman for Leicestershire in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2367 runs in 88 innings at an average of 32.87 and a strike rate of 99.24.

Keaton Jennings will be a key batsman for Lancashire in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 3378 runs in 92 innings at an average of 45.64.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Alex Green will be a key bowler for Lancashire in the upcoming match. In his List A career, he has managed to take 25 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 21.44.

Harry Singh will be a key bowler for Lancashire in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 25.50.