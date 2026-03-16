571

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

DUBC

40%

Chance of Winning

EMI

60%

Parimatch

1.65
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Dubai Capitals take on MI Emirates in the 18th game of the 2025 International League T20 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 17 at 08:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 173 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals this season.
  • With 136 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates this season.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals have struggled for consistency this season. They started the campaign with back to back defeats against Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants but in the last three matches they have won two games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they lost against Desert Vipers by five wickets.

MI Emirates have struggled to make an impact this season and much like their opponents, they have managed two wins in five games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against Sharjah Warriorz by six runs. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 40%
  • MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 60%

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025

Shayan Jahangir struggled to make an impact in the last game against Desert Vipers regardless he has done well this season and has scored 151 runs with an average of 30.20 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard got off to a great start this season as he scored a half century in the opening game but since then he has struggled to make an impact and in the last match he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates Player List

Playing

DUBC
DUBC
EMI
EMI
First TeamSecond Team
Jahangir Shayan

wicket keeper

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Cox Jordan

wicket keeper

Pooran Nicholas

wicket keeper

Nabi Mohammad

all rounder

Banton Tom

batsman

Shanaka Dasun

all rounder

Pollard Kieron

all rounder

Neesham James

all rounder

Shepherd Romario

all rounder

Willey David

all rounder

Salamkheil Waqar

no information yet

Shafeeq Mohamed

no information yet

Jawadullah Muhammad

no information yet

Rohid Muhammad

all rounder

Khan Farhan

all rounder

Powell Rovman

all rounder

Farooq Muhammad

no information yet

Mendis Kamindu

all rounder

Ugarkar Rushil

all rounder

Khan Usman

no information yet

Woakes Chris

all rounder

Team Form

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals head into this game after a disappointing lost against Desert Vipers and are currently third on the table.

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates have struggled for consistency this season. They have managed two wins in five games.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Dubai Capitals hold a slight edge in this fixture against MI Emirates 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Dubai Capitals : 03

MI Emirates: 02

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Dubai Capitals

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.65
Icon

Mi Emirates

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.02

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Rovman Powell did not have a great game in the last outing but we expect him to bounce back as with 173 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jonny Bairstow to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 31 off 23 balls. With 136 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil did not have a great game but still ended up with bowling figures of 1/31 in the last game. With 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

MI Emirates

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates have had a similar start to the season and both sides have struggled for consistency thus far. Both teams head into this game after a disappointing defeat and would be hoping to bounce back in this fixture. MI Emirates are a far better side on paper and we expect them to bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Dubai Capitals to win - 2.02 (Parimatch)
  • MI Emirates to win - 1.65 (Parimatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments