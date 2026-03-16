Facts: With 173 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals this season.

With 136 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates this season.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals have struggled for consistency this season. They started the campaign with back to back defeats against Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants but in the last three matches they have won two games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they lost against Desert Vipers by five wickets.

MI Emirates have struggled to make an impact this season and much like their opponents, they have managed two wins in five games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against Sharjah Warriorz by six runs. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 40%

MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 60%

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025

Shayan Jahangir struggled to make an impact in the last game against Desert Vipers regardless he has done well this season and has scored 151 runs with an average of 30.20 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard got off to a great start this season as he scored a half century in the opening game but since then he has struggled to make an impact and in the last match he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates Player List

Team Form

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals head into this game after a disappointing lost against Desert Vipers and are currently third on the table.

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates have struggled for consistency this season. They have managed two wins in five games.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Dubai Capitals hold a slight edge in this fixture against MI Emirates 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Dubai Capitals : 03

MI Emirates: 02

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter

Rovman Powell did not have a great game in the last outing but we expect him to bounce back as with 173 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jonny Bairstow to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 31 off 23 balls. With 136 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil did not have a great game but still ended up with bowling figures of 1/31 in the last game. With 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.