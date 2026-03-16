Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Prediction
DUBC
40%
Chance of Winning
EMI
60%
Parimatch
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 173 runs, Rovman Powell is the leading run scorer for Dubai Capitals this season.
- With 136 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates this season.
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
Dubai Capitals have struggled for consistency this season. They started the campaign with back to back defeats against Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants but in the last three matches they have won two games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they lost against Desert Vipers by five wickets.
MI Emirates have struggled to make an impact this season and much like their opponents, they have managed two wins in five games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against Sharjah Warriorz by six runs. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Dubai Capitals’ chances of winning - 40%
- MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 60%
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Prediction & Tips 2025
Shayan Jahangir struggled to make an impact in the last game against Desert Vipers regardless he has done well this season and has scored 151 runs with an average of 30.20 which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard got off to a great start this season as he scored a half century in the opening game but since then he has struggled to make an impact and in the last match he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather conditions in Dubai during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Jahangir Shayan
wicket keeper
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Cox Jordan
wicket keeper
Pooran Nicholas
wicket keeper
Nabi Mohammad
all rounder
Banton Tom
batsman
Shanaka Dasun
all rounder
Pollard Kieron
all rounder
Neesham James
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Willey David
all rounder
Khan Rashid
bowler
Salamkheil Waqar
no information yet
Shafeeq Mohamed
no information yet
Jawadullah Muhammad
no information yet
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Rahman Mustafizur
bowler
Rohid Muhammad
all rounder
Khan Farhan
all rounder
Naveen-ul-Haq
bowler
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Khan Zahoor
bowler
Farooq Muhammad
no information yet
Mendis Kamindu
all rounder
Ugarkar Rushil
all rounder
Khan Usman
no information yet
Atal Sediqullah
batsman
Kenjige Nosthush
bowler
Currie Scott
bowler
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Chameera Dushmantha
bowler
Woakes Chris
all rounder
Team Form
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals head into this game after a disappointing lost against Desert Vipers and are currently third on the table.
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates have struggled for consistency this season. They have managed two wins in five games.
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head to Head
Dubai Capitals hold a slight edge in this fixture against MI Emirates 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Dubai Capitals : 03
MI Emirates: 02
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Dubai Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mi Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Batters
Rovman Powell to be Dubai Capitals’ top batter
Rovman Powell did not have a great game in the last outing but we expect him to bounce back as with 173 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jonny Bairstow to be MI Emirates’ top batter
Jonny Bairstow continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 31 off 23 balls. With 136 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Waqar Salamkheil to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
Waqar Salamkheil did not have a great game but still ended up with bowling figures of 1/31 in the last game. With 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- Dubai Capitals to win - 2.02 (Parimatch)
- MI Emirates to win - 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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