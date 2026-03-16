MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction EMI 58 % Chance of Winning ABU 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR MI Emirates take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the Qualifier-2 of the 2025 International League T20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 02 at 08:00 PM IST.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

MI Emirates headed into the playoffs after an impressive run in the second half of the season but failed to show up in the first round against Desert Vipers. They conceded 233 runs in the first innings and failed in the run chase as they lost the game by 45 runs and would be hoping to bounce back in this game.

Unlike their opponents, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were brilliant in the Eliminator round against the defending champions Dubai Capitals. They scored 158 runs and restricted their opponents to 108 runs and won the game by 50 runs. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.

MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 58%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 42%

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025

Kieron Pollard has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 197 runs with an average of 24.62. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

Philip Salt was impressive once again in the last game as he scored 43 off 34 balls. After a slow start to the campaign, he has been impressive in the second half of the season and we believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Team Form

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates had a strong end to the group stages but struggled against Desert Vipers in the Qualifier 1.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were dominant in the last game against Dubai Capitals and have won back to back games.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

MI Emirates have dominated this fixture in the past against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 5-1. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions MI Emirates won the game.

Head to Head:

MI Emirates : 05

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 01

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MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be MI Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 41 off 32 balls. With 334 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Philip Salt to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Philip Salt has been impressive once again for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as so far this season he has scored 255 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

AM Ghazanfar to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been excellent in the second half of the season for MI Emirates. So far he has 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ajay Kumar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season. With 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.