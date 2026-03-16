MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction
EMI
58%
Chance of Winning
ABU
42%
Parimatch
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 334 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for MI Emirates this season.
- With 255 runs, Philip Salt is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in this campaign.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning
MI Emirates headed into the playoffs after an impressive run in the second half of the season but failed to show up in the first round against Desert Vipers. They conceded 233 runs in the first innings and failed in the run chase as they lost the game by 45 runs and would be hoping to bounce back in this game.
Unlike their opponents, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were brilliant in the Eliminator round against the defending champions Dubai Capitals. They scored 158 runs and restricted their opponents to 108 runs and won the game by 50 runs. As per our calculations, MI Emirates are favourites in the upcoming game.
- MI Emirates’ chances of winning - 58%
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 42%
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025
Kieron Pollard has had a decent campaign thus far as he has scored 197 runs with an average of 24.62. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.
Philip Salt was impressive once again in the last game as he scored 43 off 34 balls. After a slow start to the campaign, he has been impressive in the second half of the season and we believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Sharjah with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Muhammad Waseem
batsman
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Fletcher Andre
wicket keeper
Hales Alex
batsman
Banton Tom
batsman
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Pollard Kieron
all rounder
Chand Unmukt
batsman
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Shepherd Romario
all rounder
Russell Andre
all rounder
Al Hasan Shakib
all rounder
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Holder Jason
all rounder
Gul Momand Arab
no information yet
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Farooqi Fazalhaq
bowler
Chawla Piyush
bowler
Rohid Khan Mohammad
no information yet
Chowdary Mayank
batsman
Khan Zahoor
bowler
Ahmad Ibra
no information yet
Khan Usman
no information yet
Schalkwyk Shadley Van
all rounder
Kenjige Nosthush
bowler
Ali Abdul Manan
all rounder
Singh Tajinder
all rounder
Stone Olly
bowler
Mousley Dan
batsman
Garton George
bowler
Woakes Chris
all rounder
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Alleyne Kadeem
bowler
Team Form
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates had a strong end to the group stages but struggled against Desert Vipers in the Qualifier 1.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were dominant in the last game against Dubai Capitals and have won back to back games.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head
MI Emirates have dominated this fixture in the past against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 5-1. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions MI Emirates won the game.
Head to Head:
MI Emirates : 05
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 01
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Mi Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters
Muhammad Waseem to be MI Emirates’ top batter
Muhammad Waseem continued his impressive form in the last game as he scored 41 off 32 balls. With 334 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Philip Salt to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter
Philip Salt has been impressive once again for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as so far this season he has scored 255 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers
AM Ghazanfar to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
AM Ghazanfar has been excellent in the second half of the season for MI Emirates. So far he has 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
Ajay Kumar has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season. With 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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