Mumbai Spartans vs India Captains Match Prediction MUM 52% Chance of Winning IND 48% Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Legends League Cricket is all set to commence its new season, as Mumbai Spartans and India Captains will take on each other in the tournament opener. This match will take place on 11 March at 7:30 PM IST, at the iconic Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Mumbai Spartans will be making their debut in the current edition. On the other hand, the India Captains will also be having their first season. It will be intense for the fans to see the legends going against each other in the opening game of the LLC.

Who will win? Mumbai Spartans India Captains Vote 0 votes

Facts India Capitals and the Mumbai Spartans will go against each other for the first time.

Manan Sharma, from Mumbai Spartans, was the leading wicket-taker of LLC 2024, with 17 wickets in 6 matches.

Hamilton Masakadza, from India Captains, scored 265 runs in 8 matches in the last edition of the tournament.

Mumbai Spartans vs India Captains Chances of Winning

Mumbai Spartans will be looking forward to getting a positive start to the new season of the Legends League Cricket. For this, the team has experienced players such as Suresh Raina, who has scored 8654 runs in 319 innings at an average of 32.17, and S Sreesanth, who has taken 54 wickets in 64 innings at an average of 33.57. On the other hand, the India Captains will also remain keen to start off the campaign with a victory. They will also bring experience to the field, with players such as Hashim Amla, who has scored 4563 runs in 163 innings at an average of 30.83, and Parvinder Awana, who has taken 77 wickets in 61 innings at an average of 22.37.

Mumbai Spartans Chances of Winning: 52%

India Captains Chances of Winning: 48%

Mumbai Spartans vs India Captains Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Spartans have been named among the new additions to the Legends League Cricket. And being backed by experienced stars, the team will have high hopes to start off the campaign with a win. Their batting line-up has star performers such as Chadwick Walton, who has scored 3578 runs in 179 innings at an average of 22.78, and Carlos Braithwaite, who has scored 2385 runs in 203 innings at a strike rate of 135.97. In its bowling line-up, the team has experience with the help of Ishwar Choudhury, who has taken 29 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 26.13.

India Captains, on the other hand, will also be playing their first game of the tournament. With both teams eyeing their first win, the match-up will be a lot more exciting than expected. India Captains will also bring out star batsmen such as Hamilton Masakadza, who has scored 3958 runs in 129 innings at an average of 34.71, and Shreevats Goswami, who has scored 2437 runs in 101 innings at an average of 26.78. In its bowling line-up, the team has experience with the help of Irfan Pathan, who has taken 173 wickets in 175 innings at an average of 26.40.

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Mumbai Spartans vs India Captains Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Mumbai Spartans and India Captains will take place at Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. This stadium has not hosted any international or domestic games till now, with the LLC match being the first to be played at this venue. The pitch could be balanced, supporting the batters and spin bowlers.

Weather Report

The match between Mumbai Spartans and India Captains will not be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a slight chance of precipitation (10%) on the match day.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Mumbai Spartans and India Captains Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Spartans Team Form

Mumbai Spartans will be playing their first-ever match in the Legends League Cricket.;

India Captains Team Form

India Captains will also be playing their first-ever match in the Legends League Cricket.

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Mumbai Spartans vs India Captains Top Batters

Suresh Raina, the experienced T20 star, is likely to be the top batsman for Mumbai Spartans. He has scored 8654 runs in 319 innings in the shortest format of the game, and made 53 half-centuries and 4 centuries.

Hamilton Masakadza, from India Captains, was among the top scorers in the last edition. Playing for Southern Super Stars, he scored 265 runs in 8 matches at an average of 33.12.;

Mumbai Spartans vs India Captains Top Bowlers

Manan Sharma, from Mumbai Spartans, remained the leading wicket-taker in the last season. Playing for Gujarat Giants, he took a massive total of 17 wickets in 6 matches at an economy of just 7.41.

For India Captains, Iqbal Abdulla is expected to shine with the ball, as he also did well in the last edition. He took 10 wickets in 6 matches at an economy of just 6.47 runs per over.