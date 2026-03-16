India vs New Zealand Match Prediction
IND
80%
Chance of Winning
NEW
20%
Parimatch
Odi
Holkar Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 651 runs, Virat Kohli was the leading run scorer for India in 2025.
- With 761 runs, Daryl Mitchell was the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2025.
India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
India struggled to make an impact in the last game as they head into this game with the series 1-1. India dominated the opening game and took a 1-0 lead but in the last game, India were second best in all departments and eventually struggled to defend the total which set this game beautifully for the neutrals.
New Zealand headed into this series as one of the best ODI teams in 2025. They were outstanding at home as they won nine games on the bounce. After losing the opening game, they bounced back and won the last game by seven runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 80%
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 20%
India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026
Rohit Sharma has got off to great starts in both games thus far but have failed to convert those starts into big scores. Sharma was sensational in 2025 and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.
Devon Conway looked in fine form at the start but lost his way in the last game and scored just 16 runs. Conway was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Indore during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
India and New Zealand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Conway Devon
wicket keeper
Gill Shubman
batsman
Nicholls Henry
batsman
Kohli Virat
batsman
Young Will
batsman
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Rahul KL
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Jadeja Ravindra
all rounder
Hay Mitchell James
batsman
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Rana Harshit
bowler
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India headed into this series after a dominant display against South Africa. They lost the last game and the series is tied at 1-1.
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have been excellent in this format as they have won nine of the last ten matches.
India vs New Zealand Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
New ZealandNZ
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|WWL
IndiaIND
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|LLW
India vs New Zealand
Odi
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs New Zealand Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter
Virat Kohli did not have a great outing in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he was brilliant in the opening game and was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’ top batter
Daryl Mitchell has been sublime in this series as he scored a half century in the opening game and then scored a century in the last game and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler
Kuldeep Yadav was expensive in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational at home for India and was also the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kyle Jamieson to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Kyle Jamieson was the standout bowler for New Zealand in the opening game as he bagged four wickets, even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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