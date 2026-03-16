India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 80 % Chance of Winning NEW 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on New Zealand in the final game of the three match series at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 18 at 01:30 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

India struggled to make an impact in the last game as they head into this game with the series 1-1. India dominated the opening game and took a 1-0 lead but in the last game, India were second best in all departments and eventually struggled to defend the total which set this game beautifully for the neutrals.

New Zealand headed into this series as one of the best ODI teams in 2025. They were outstanding at home as they won nine games on the bounce. After losing the opening game, they bounced back and won the last game by seven runs. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 80%

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 20%

India vs New Zealand Prediction & Tips 2026

Rohit Sharma has got off to great starts in both games thus far but have failed to convert those starts into big scores. Sharma was sensational in 2025 and we expect him to do well in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway looked in fine form at the start but lost his way in the last game and scored just 16 runs. Conway was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Indore during the game with minimum chances of any stoppages during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

India and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India headed into this series after a dominant display against South Africa. They lost the last game and the series is tied at 1-1.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have been excellent in this format as they have won nine of the last ten matches.

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India vs New Zealand Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter

Virat Kohli did not have a great outing in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he was brilliant in the opening game and was the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’ top batter

Daryl Mitchell has been sublime in this series as he scored a half century in the opening game and then scored a century in the last game and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav was expensive in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational at home for India and was also the leading wicket taker last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Jamieson to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Kyle Jamieson was the standout bowler for New Zealand in the opening game as he bagged four wickets, even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.