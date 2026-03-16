Facts: Opener Rohit Sharma was the leading run scorer of India’s tour of Australia with 202 runs in three innings.

Quinton de Kock was the top run-getter of South Africa’s tour of Pakistan, having amassed 239 runs in three innings.

South Africa and India have a 51-40 scoreline in 94 ODIs to date.

India vs South Africa Chances of Winning

India and South Africa kicked off their bilateral series with two tests where the visitors wiped the floor with the former on both occasions. In the first test, South Africa notched up 159 runs before getting bundled out but India scored 189 runs in response, and their lead was not substantial. The Temba Bavuma-led unit amassed 153 runs at the second time of asking where the skipper’s 55* was the only major contribution. However, the bowlers absolutely came in clutch as they dismissed the hosts for a meager 93 in the final innings, giving South Africa a 30-run victory.

During the second test, South Africa went guns blazing as they piled on 489 runs ; all-rounders Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen top-scored with 109 and 93 runs, respectively, while wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne’s 45 and skipper Temba Bavuma’s 41 were also valuable contributions. The bowlers restricted India to 201 runs where Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar anchored the innings with 58 and 48 runs, respectively. In the third innings, the visiting team took off once again to rack in 260 additional runs before declaring, mounting more pressure on the Indian lineup. Notwithstanding it, the latter collapsed for a mere 140 runs in the final innings which handed the Proteas a dominant 408-run triumph.

India chance of winning - 72%

South Africa chance of winning - 28%

India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2025

South Africa to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Quinton de Kock forged a highly successful partnership in the previous ODI series against Pakistan. In the three-match tournament, the pair set up totals of 72, 81 and 87 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Further, Pretorius and de Kock had averages of 47.33 and 119.50, respectively, in the competition which gives them the edge over India’s bowlers.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs South Africa Toss Prediction

In nine ODI games held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, the teams chasing have a slight leg up with five victories while those batting first won on three occasions. The average first innings score of 235 is quite attainable which will make fielding first more lucrative in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

There is a slight 10% chance of rainfall at Ranchi and the conditions will be overcast on match day. The temperature is predicted to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

India and South Africa Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India continue to experiment with their batting order as they find their feet but they have enough batting prowess to take on South Africa with ease. Rohit Sharma is set to open for the team, and Virat Kohli adds strength to their top order.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa come into this series after a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the ODIs, and their batting displays were rather lackluster. This puts them on the backfoot against India in the next game.

India vs South Africa Odi JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.00 Bet Now!

India vs South Africa Best Batters

Rohit Sharma to be India’s Best Batter

Rohit Sharma went hammer and tongs against Australia in their previous ODI series, having garnered a total of 202 runs in three innings while the others failed to cross the 100-run threshold. His best performance was during the third match where he notched up 121* runs, and he ended the series with an average of 101.00 which makes him the top choice against South Africa as well.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Quinton de Kock top-scored for South Africa during their last ODI series against Pakistan where he amassed 239 runs in three innings. He scored a ton and two half-centuries, and he was also the leading batter in the last match, having posted 53 runs on the board. With an average of 119.50 in the tournament, he is anticipated to be their standout batter once again.

India vs South Africa Best Bowlers

Harshit Rana to be India’s Best Bowler

Harshit Rana emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker in the ODI series versus Australia where he claimed a total of six wickets in three innings along with an average 20.83. He was particularly impressive in the last game where he delivered 8.4 overs, bagged a four-wicket haul and earned an economy rate of 4.50. He is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming match as well.

Nandre Burger to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Nandre Burger played two out of three ODI games against Pakistan and stood as South Africa’s top wicket-taker with five wickets. He bagged a four-wicket haul in the first game and took one more wicket in the following match, winding up with a commendable average of 15.00 which makes him the favorite against India, too.