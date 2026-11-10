Canterbury vs Northern Districts The Ford Trophy Match Prediction CKI 53 % Chance of Winning NOR 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Another exciting clash is set to take place in the upcoming round of the Ford Trophy, as it will be Canterbury going against Northern Districts. This match will be played on 12 November at 3:00 AM IST at Hagley Oval. Canterbury is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Central Districts by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Northern Districts is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Otago by 3 wickets.

Who will win? Canterbury Northern Districts Vote 0 votes

Facts: Canterbury has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northern Districts, losing none.

Chad Bowes, from Canterbury, has scored 255 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.75.

Joshua Brown, from Northern Districts, has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.42.

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Chances of Winning

Canterbury will enter the upcoming match against Northern Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northern Districts and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chad Bowes, who has scored 255 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.75, and Angus McKenzie, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.71. On the other hand, Northern Districts will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Robert O'Donnell, who has scored 205 runs in 4 innings at an average of 51.25, and Joshua Brown, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.42.

Canterbury Chances of Winning: 53%

Northern Districts Chances of Winning: 47%

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Canterbury is slowly making its way to the top of the table now. The team is holding the third spot in the standings with 10 points, as they have secured two wins and two losses in four games so far. The next game against Northern Districts comes as an opportunity for another win, as their record over them has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Leo Carter, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65.50, and Cole McConchie, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.66. Raunaq Kapur has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.71.

On the other hand, Northern Districts have also started to show well in this tournament. The team has managed to secure two wins and two losses in the four games they have played, as they stand at the 5th spot in the rankings with 8 points. While their record against Canterbury has not been strong, the team will be eager to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Michael Schlanders, who has scored 168 runs in 2 innings at an average of 84, and Xavier Bell, who has scored 181 runs in 4 innings at an average of 90.50. Henry Cooper has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.16.

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Canterbury vs Northern Districts Match Toss Prediction

The match between Canterbury and Northern Districts will be played at Hagley Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Canterbury. This venue has hosted a total of 33 ODIs, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 245, but it falls to 183 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Canterbury and Northern Districts could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 25° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 25° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Canterbury and Northern Districts Player List

Team Form

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury has started to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Matt Rowe, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.50, and Scott Jannett, who has scored 65 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.25.

Northern Districts Team Form

Northern Districts has also regained their winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Cooper Rowell, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 33.60, and Brett Hampton, who has scored 82 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.50.

Canterbury vs Northern Districts List a Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Top Batters

Chad Bowes is the highest run-scorer for Canterbury in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 255 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.75.

Robert O'Donnell is the highest run-scorer for Northern Districts in this tournament. He has managed to score 205 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 51.25.

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Top Bowlers

Angus McKenzie is the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 19.71.

Joshua Brown is the leading wicket-taker for Northern Districts in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.42.