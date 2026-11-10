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Canterbury vs Northern Districts The Ford Trophy Match Prediction

CKI

53%

Chance of Winning

NOR

47%

Parimatch

1.81
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Hagley Oval

Another exciting clash is set to take place in the upcoming round of the Ford Trophy, as it will be Canterbury going against Northern Districts. This match will be played on 12 November at 3:00 AM IST at Hagley Oval. Canterbury is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Central Districts by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Northern Districts is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Otago by 3 wickets.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Canterbury has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northern Districts, losing none.
  • Chad Bowes, from Canterbury, has scored 255 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.75.
  • Joshua Brown, from Northern Districts, has taken 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.42.

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Canterbury vs Northern Districts Chances of Winning 

Canterbury will enter the upcoming match against Northern Districts with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northern Districts and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chad Bowes, who has scored 255 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.75, and Angus McKenzie, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.71. On the other hand, Northern Districts will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Robert O'Donnell, who has scored 205 runs in 4 innings at an average of 51.25, and Joshua Brown, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.42.

  • Canterbury Chances of Winning: 53%
  • Northern Districts Chances of Winning: 47%

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Canterbury is slowly making its way to the top of the table now. The team is holding the third spot in the standings with 10 points, as they have secured two wins and two losses in four games so far. The next game against Northern Districts comes as an opportunity for another win, as their record over them has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Leo Carter, who has scored 131 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65.50, and Cole McConchie, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.66. Raunaq Kapur has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.71.

On the other hand, Northern Districts have also started to show well in this tournament. The team has managed to secure two wins and two losses in the four games they have played, as they stand at the 5th spot in the rankings with 8 points. While their record against Canterbury has not been strong, the team will be eager to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Michael Schlanders, who has scored 168 runs in 2 innings at an average of 84, and Xavier Bell, who has scored 181 runs in 4 innings at an average of 90.50. Henry Cooper has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.16.

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Canterbury vs Northern Districts Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Canterbury and Northern Districts will be played at Hagley Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Canterbury. This venue has hosted a total of 33 ODIs, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 245, but it falls to 183 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Canterbury and Northern Districts could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny
53% Humidity
12° - 25° C Temperature
16 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
53% Humidity
12° - 25° C Temperature
16 kmph Wind Speed

Canterbury and Northern Districts Player List

Playing

CKI
CKI
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Bowes Chad

batsman

Bocock Peter

wicket keeper

Boyle Matt

batsman

Case JS

batsman

Carter Joe

batsman

Cooper HR

batsman

Edekar A

batsman

Hampton Brett

all rounder

Hunter Dylan

all rounder

Kuggeleijn Scott

all rounder

Latham Tom

wicket keeper

O Brien Kevin

all rounder

Pomare Ben

wicket keeper

Mariu Rhys

batsman

McConchie Cole

all rounder

McCullum Brendon

wicket keeper

Raval Jeet

batsman

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Santner Mitchell

all rounder

Seifert Tim

wicket keeper

Paul Cam

no information yet

Rippon Michael

all rounder

Sams Daniel

all rounder

Walker FL

bowler

Shipley Henry

all rounder

Watling BJ

wicket keeper

Sodhi Ish

bowler

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Team Form 

Canterbury Team Form 

Canterbury has started to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Matt Rowe, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24.50, and Scott Jannett, who has scored 65 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.25. 

Northern Districts Team Form 

Northern Districts has also regained their winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Cooper Rowell, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 33.60, and Brett Hampton, who has scored 82 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.50.

Canterbury vs Northern Districts

List a

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

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Canterbury Kings

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81
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Northern Districts

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Top Batters 

Chad Bowes is the highest run-scorer for Canterbury in this tournament so far. He has been able to score 255 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.75.

Robert O'Donnell is the highest run-scorer for Northern Districts in this tournament. He has managed to score 205 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 51.25. 

Canterbury vs Northern Districts Top Bowlers 

Angus McKenzie is the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 19.71.

Joshua Brown is the leading wicket-taker for Northern Districts in this tournament so far. He has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.42.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Canterbury will win. Canterbury has been strong against Northern Districts in recent head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:Northern Districts to Win - 1.99
Canterbury to Win - 1.81
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