Naavya Sharma

Naavya Sharma

Full name:Naavya Sharma
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Naavya Sharma Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

142

MID

MID

143

ResultHampshire vs Middlesex

Hampshire vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

159

MID

MID

162

ResultMiddlesex vs Sussex

Middlesex vs Sussex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

195

SUS

SUS

213

One-Day Cup

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

One-Day Cup

Brunton Memorial Ground

MID

MID

294

ESS

ESS

253

ResultHampshire vs Middlesex

Hampshire vs Middlesex

One-Day Cup

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

124

MID

MID

284

ResultMiddlesex vs Glamorgan

Middlesex vs Glamorgan

One-Day Cup

Brunton Memorial Ground

MID

MID

67

GLA

GLA

66

ResultWorcestershire vs Middlesex

Worcestershire vs Middlesex

One-Day Cup

County Ground

WOR

WOR

294

MID

MID

293

ResultMiddlesex vs Yorkshire

Middlesex vs Yorkshire

One-Day Cup

Lord's

MID

MID

246

YOR

YOR

211

ResultDurham vs Middlesex

Durham vs Middlesex

One-Day Cup

Roseworth Terrace

DUR

DUR

303

MID

MID

307

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Davies, Jack

Davies, Jack

Fernandes, Nathan

Fernandes, Nathan

Eskinazi, Stevie

Eskinazi, Stevie