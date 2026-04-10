Tom Hartley News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Tom Hartley, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in soon. T20 WC 2024 | Archer and Brook return, Hartley and Jordan surprise inclusions in England's 15-man squad England have revealed their Jos Buttler-led contingent that will travel to the Caribbean and USA in a month for the World T20. The main talking points include Jofra Archer and Harry Brook's return from extended breaks while Chris Jordan and Tom Hartley's recent successes have also been rewarded. Tom Hartley ‌IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Bumrah switching to Bazball mode by taking English spinners to cleaners Tom Hartley IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ro-Ball unleashed after 241 balls leaving Ben Stokes in awe Tom Hartley IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Rohit asking umpire 'How do you justify that' after Hartley survives bizarre DRS Tom Hartley IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as Hartley rips through India as England conquer Hyderabad in historic triumph

International career

Tom Hartley started playing international cricket in 2023. He was a surprising choice for the England Test squad but proved himself with strong performances. His skills helped him secure a place in different formats.

September 2023 – Played his first ODI match for England against Ireland.

December 2023 – Joined England’s ODI squad for the series against the West Indies. Because of this, he left the England Lions training camp in Abu Dhabi earlier than planned.

January 2024 – Became part of England’s Test squad for the five-match series against India. Many did not expect him to be chosen as a main spinner.

January 2024 – Played his first Test match against India in Hyderabad. Took two wickets in the first innings. In the second innings, took seven wickets. No England spinner had taken that many wickets in the second innings of a debut Test since Jim Laker in 1948.

May 2024 – Got selected for England’s squad in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

January 2025 – Included in the England Lions squad for the Australia tour but later withdrew after fracturing his hand during practice.

Leagues Participation

Tom Hartley has primarily played in The Hundred, where he developed his skills in the shorter format. His performances in the tournament have helped him establish himself as a dependable spinner.

The Hundred

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket tournament in England that features top domestic and international players. Tom Hartley has been a key part of Manchester Originals, showing strong performances with both bat and ball across multiple seasons.

Year Team Notable Performances 2022 Manchester Originals Joined the team 2023 Manchester Originals Recorded the best time in a match against Birmingham Phoenix 2024 Manchester Originals Took 3 wickets vs. Trent Rockets (July 30), scored 16 runs and took 1 wicket vs. Durham (Sept 9)

Domestic career

Tom Hartley played his first match for Lancashire in first-class cricket on 1 August 2020 in the Bob Willis Trophy. Later that month, he took part in a T20 game in the Vitality Blast. Since then, he has been an important player for Lancashire in different formats.

In the 2022 County Championship, he took 28 wickets. One of his best performances came against Surrey, where he picked up eight wickets, including 5/52 in the second innings. In the Vitality Blast that year, he helped Lancashire reach the final with 17 wickets, but the team lost to Hampshire.

In the 2023 season, he played 10 matches in the County Championship and took 26 wickets. He continued playing for Lancashire in 2024. In the first match of the season against Surrey, he scored 16 runs in the only innings and bowled one over in Surrey’s second innings. For the second match against Hampshire, he stepped out of the squad, with Nathan Lyon as the main spinner.

In 2023, he signed a new contract with Lancashire, keeping him at the club until the end of 2026.

Records and achievements

Tom Hartley has set several records in both international and domestic cricket. His strong performances have earned him a place among England's top spinners. Below are his key achievements:

January 2024 – Took 7 wickets for 62 runs in the fourth innings against India. Finished with 9 wickets for 193 runs. This is the best performance by an English spinner on Test debut since 1945.

January 2024 – Took 9 wickets in his debut Test match, matching the record set by Robert Berry, who took 9 wickets for 116 runs against West Indies in 1950.

January 2024 – Became the fourth English spinner in this century to take five wickets on Test debut.

2022 Season – Took 28 wickets for Lancashire across all formats.

2023 Season – Took 26 wickets for Lancashire.

2022 – Took 5 wickets for 52 runs against Surrey in the County Championship.

Personal life

Tom Hartley has a life outside of cricket that reflects his interests and background. Here's a look at some details about him off the field.

Family

Tom Hartley went to Merchant Taylors' Boys' School in Crosby, Merseyside. His father, Bill Hartley, was an international runner and won a 4x400m gold medal at the 1974 European Athletics Championships.

Finance

As of January 2025, Tom's net worth is reported to be $5.76 million.

Scandals

In February 2024, during a match between India and England, Tom faced controversy. A ball grazed his hand but he wasn't dismissed. The incident raised questions about the DRS system. According to ICC rules, referees must check all possible dismissal methods when using DRS.

Another incident involved a video that surfaced after the first Test match between England and India in January 2024. The video, posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showed Tom dancing on a table in a bar while holding a pint of beer.

Fans

Tom Hartley has a growing fan base. He has 13,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares moments from both his cricket career and personal life.