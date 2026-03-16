India vs South Africa Match Prediction IND 68 % Chance of Winning SA 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR India take on South Africa in the 43rd of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 22 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs South Africa Chance of Winning

India got the job done in emphatic fashion in the last game against Netherlands as they ended the group stages with a perfect record and ended up at the top of the table. India are the defending champions and are favourites to go all the way once again this season. In the last game they beat Netherlands by 17 runs.

Much like their opponents, South Africa have been flawless in the group stages and are one of the favourites in this tournament. They ended the group stages with four wins and ended up at the top of the table. In the last game they beat UAE. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 68%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 32%

India vs South Africa Prediction & Tips 2026

Suryakumar Yadav has done well so far in this campaign as so far he has scored 162 runs with an average of 54. In the last match against Netherlands he scored 34 runs which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis had a decent start to the campaign but has struggled to make an impact in the last few games. So far he has scored 86 runs with an average of 21.50 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

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India vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Ahmedabad with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

India and South Africa Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India have been flawless in this campaign and have managed four wins in four games.

South Africa Team Form

South Africa ended the group stages with a perfect record, in the last match they beat UAE.

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India vs South Africa Top Batters

Ishan Kishan to be India’ top batter

Ishan Kishan struggled to make an impact in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has done well thus far and with 176 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’ top batter

Aiden Markram had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 28 off 11 balls. He has done well thus far and with 178 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be India’ top bowler

Varun Chakaravarthy continued his excellent form in the last game as he ended the game with three wickets. With nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi was rested in the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup. So far with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.