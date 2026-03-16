Konark Suryas Odisha vs Royal Riders Punjab Match Prediction BHIK 52 % Chance of Winning ROY 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 5th match of the Legends League Cricket will be intensely watched by the fans, as Konark Suryas Odisha will be going against Royal Riders Punjab. This match will take place on 15 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground. Konark Suryas Odisha finished as the runner-up of the last edition as they aim to secure a title this time. On the other hand, Royal Riders Punjab lost its opening match against India Tigers by 20 runs.

Who will win? Konark Suryas Odisha Royal Riders Punjab Vote 0 votes

Facts: Konark Suryas Odisha and Royal Riders Punjab will face each other for the first time in Legends League Cricket.

Mohammad Shahzad from Royal Riders Punjab scored 48 runs off 18 balls against India Tigers.

Piyush Chawla, from Konark Suryas Odisha, has been the most experienced player for the team with 327 wickets in 304 innings at an average of 24.46.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning

Konark Suryas Odisha stand a higher chance of winning in their next game against Royal Riders Punjab. The team has shown strength in its squad, which could help them to come out victorious. Their line-up has players such as Piyush Chawla, who took 327 wickets in 304 innings at an average of 24.46, and Jermaine Blackwood, who has managed to score 395 runs in 26 innings at an average of just 17.17. On the other hand, Royal Riders Punjab will be looking forward to turning the tables in the next game. They have players such as Mohammad Shahzad, who scored 48 runs off 18 balls in the last game, and Anureet Singh, who took 3 wickets at an average of 7.

Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning: 52%

Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning: 48%

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Royal Riders Punjab Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Konark Suryas Odisha are eyeing their spot to yet another playoffs appearance. And the next game against Royal Riders Punjab brings an opportunity for the team to get a much-needed win and rank up in the standings. Their batting line-up has some key performers such as Faiz Ahmad, who has scored 138 runs in 8 innings at an average of 23, and Chirag Gandhi, who managed to score 1266 runs in 61 T20s at an average of 30.87. Miguel Cummins could turn out to be a key bowler for the team, but he has taken just 7 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 47.85.

On the other hand, the start of the tournament was not that good for Royal Riders Punjab. Now they will be looking forward to shifting the momentum by defeating Konark Suryas Odisha in the next game. They have batsmen such as Rishi Dhawan, who scored 45 runs off 39 balls, and Asghar Afghan, who scored 28 runs off 31 balls in the last game. With the ball, the team has Farman Ahmed, who took 2 wickets at an average of 12.50.

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Konark Suryas Odisha vs Royal Riders Punjab Match Toss Prediction

The match between Konark Suryas Odisha and Royal Riders Punjab will be played at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground. Although this ground has not hosted any international or domestic games, it is known for hosting Legends League Cricket matches. The chasing teams are able to get an advantage at this venue, considering the dew factor which arrives later in the evening. It is likely that the team winning the toss in the next game will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Konark Suryas Odisha and Royal Riders Punjab won't be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is no chance of precipitation.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Konark Suryas Odisha and Royal Riders Punjab Player List

Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha have shown better form in the Legends League Cricket, as they aim to continue it in the next game.

Royal Riders Punjab Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab started their Legends League Cricket campaign with a loss against India Tigers.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs Royal Riders Punjab T20i Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground, null Bhilwara Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Royal Riders Punjab Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now!

Konark Suryas Odisha and Royal Riders Punjab Top Batters

Noting his experience in this format, Chirag Gandhi will come up as the top batsman for Konark Suryas Odisha. He has managed to score 1266 runs in 61 innings at an average of 30.87.

Mohammad Shahzad is the top run scorer for Royal Riders Punjab in this tournament. He was able to score 48 runs off 18 balls in the last game, with 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Konark Suryas Odisha and Royal Riders Punjab Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla will be leading the bowling attack of Konark Suryas Odisha in the next game. He has been able to take 327 wickets in 304 innings at an average of 24.46.

Anureet Singh is the leading wicket-taker for Royal Riders Punjab in this tournament. He has grabbed 3 wickets for the team in its last game at an average of just 7.