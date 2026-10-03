Match details Andhra vs Hyderabad First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Andhra Squad
|Players
|Ashish Siraparapu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
|Bench
|no information yet
Hyderabad Squad
|Players
|Agarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Goud A Varun, Himateja K, Kachi Diamond Ali, Kak Kartikeya, Milind Chama, Nishanth Saranu, Punnaiah Bhuvanagiri, Rayudu Rohit, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Singh Rahul, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet