Squads Haryana vs Tamil Nadu First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

HAR
HAR
TAN
TAN

Playing

HAR
HAR
TAN
TAN
First TeamSecond Team
A Esakkimuthu

no information yet

Baloda Tanmay

no information yet

D Deepesh

no information yet

Chahal Ajit

all rounder

G Ajitesh

wicket keeper

Chouhan Kanishk

no information yet

Govinth -

no information yet

Dalal Yashvardhan

no information yet

Hemchudeshan Jeganathan

no information yet

Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

Kamboj Anshul

all rounder

Khumar R Vimal

all rounder

Kashyap Nikhil

no information yet

Kohli Rishant

no information yet

Paul Pradosh Ranjan

wicket keeper

Ranga Arsh

no information yet

Siddarth Andre

no information yet

Sindhu Nishant

all rounder

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

Singh Dheeru

no information yet

SR Athish

no information yet

Singh Kunal

no information yet

Yadav R Sonu

all rounder

Bench

HAR
HAR
TAN
TAN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet