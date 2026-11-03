Squads Haryana vs Tamil Nadu First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arora Vaibhav
bowler
A Esakkimuthu
no information yet
Baloda Tanmay
no information yet
D Deepesh
no information yet
Chahal Ajit
all rounder
G Ajitesh
wicket keeper
Chouhan Kanishk
no information yet
Govinth -
no information yet
Dalal Yashvardhan
no information yet
Hemchudeshan Jeganathan
no information yet
Hooda Kapil
bowler
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Jakhar Samant Devender
batsman
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Kamboj Anshul
all rounder
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
Kashyap Nikhil
no information yet
Kishore Sai
bowler
Kohli Rishant
no information yet
Kumar P Saravan
bowler
Kumar Aman
bowler
Paul Pradosh Ranjan
wicket keeper
Kumar Ankit
batsman
Rajagopal Nidhish
all rounder
Rana Himanshu
batsman
Ram S Ajith
bowler
Ranga Arsh
no information yet
Siddarth Andre
no information yet
Sindhu Nishant
all rounder
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Singh Dheeru
no information yet
SR Athish
no information yet
Singh Kunal
no information yet
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Thakral Anuj Hira
batsman
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Vats Parth Shiv
bowler
Yadav R Sonu
all rounder
Match has not started yet