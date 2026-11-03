Match details Haryana vs Tamil Nadu First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

HAR
HAR
TAN
TAN

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersArora Vaibhav, Baloda Tanmay, Chahal Ajit, Chouhan Kanishk, Dalal Yashvardhan, Hooda Kapil, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kohli Rishant, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Rana Himanshu, Ranga Arsh, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Dheeru, Singh Kunal, Thakral Anuj Hira, Vats Parth Shiv
Benchno information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersA Esakkimuthu, D Deepesh, G Ajitesh, Govinth -, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khumar R Vimal, Kishore Sai, Kumar P Saravan, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington, Yadav R Sonu
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Venue Guide

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