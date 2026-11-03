Match details Haryana vs Tamil Nadu First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Haryana Squad
|Players
|Arora Vaibhav, Baloda Tanmay, Chahal Ajit, Chouhan Kanishk, Dalal Yashvardhan, Hooda Kapil, Jakhar Samant Devender, Kamboj Anshul, Kashyap Nikhil, Kohli Rishant, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Rana Himanshu, Ranga Arsh, Sindhu Nishant, Singh Dheeru, Singh Kunal, Thakral Anuj Hira, Vats Parth Shiv
|Bench
|no information yet
Tamil Nadu Squad
|Players
|A Esakkimuthu, D Deepesh, G Ajitesh, Govinth -, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khumar R Vimal, Kishore Sai, Kumar P Saravan, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington, Yadav R Sonu
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet