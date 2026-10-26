Match details Tripura vs Andhra First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027

First class

TRI
TRI
AND
AND

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersAli Amit, Barman Arindam, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Babul Badal, Dey Rajat, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sandip Samir, Sarkar Sentu, Singh Mandeep, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez, Sutradhar Subham, Vihari Hanuma
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Andhra Squad

PlayersBhui Ricky, Girinath Uppara, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Rahul Seeram Venkata, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
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Venue Guide

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