Match details Tripura vs Andhra First class Ranji Trophy 24.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 24, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tripura Squad
|Players
|Ali Amit, Barman Arindam, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Babul Badal, Dey Rajat, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sandip Samir, Sarkar Sentu, Singh Mandeep, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez, Sutradhar Subham, Vihari Hanuma
|Bench
|no information yet
Andhra Squad
|Players
|Bhui Ricky, Girinath Uppara, Kumar Saurabh, Mohan Lalith, Rahul Seeram Venkata, Raju Satyanarayana, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Abhishek, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Reddy Revanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Vijay Tripurana
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet