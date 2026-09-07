Match details Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 13.09.2026

List a

MID
MID
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersDavis Hannah, Dowse Ariana, Francis Hannah C, Gole Gayatri, Horley Saskia, Hughes Scarlett, Nanavati Siya, Pearson Sarah, Pindoria Riva, Routledge Issy, Solomon Victoria, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Trussler Finty, Turner Lauren, Whitmore Alice, Whybrow Abbie, Wolfe Katie
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersAscott Bethany, Austin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Fackrell Ria, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Kirk Michaela, Marriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz, Thaker Clara
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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