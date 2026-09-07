Squads Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 13.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Austin Meg
batsman
Francis Hannah C
no information yet
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Horley Saskia
batsman
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Nanavati Siya
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Routledge Issy
no information yet
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Patel Anisha
bowler
Trussler Finty
batsman
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Russell Liz
bowler
Wolfe Katie
bowler
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Match has not started yet