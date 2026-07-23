Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Austin Meg
batsman
Beach Jess
no information yet
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Hill Chloe
batsman
Churms Emily
batsman
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Reid Mabel
bowler
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Russell Liz
bowler
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Match has not started yet