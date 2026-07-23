Squads Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026

List a

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NOR
WOR
WOR

Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Austin Meg

batsman

Beach Jess

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Hill Chloe

batsman

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet