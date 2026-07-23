Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad
|Players
|Ascott Bethany, Austin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Marriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz
|Bench
|no information yet
Worcestershire Rapids Squad
|Players
|Baker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Beech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Boycott Clare, Churms Emily, Davies Gwenan, Egerton Daisy, Gillgrass Bryony, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Harris Lucy, Khurana Sanya, Maund Amy, Mitchell Sophia, Roberts Charlotte, Tweats Ebony Jade, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet