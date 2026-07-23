Match details Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 16.08.2026

List a

NOR
NOR
WOR
WOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersAscott Bethany, Austin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Marriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz
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Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersBaker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Beech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Boycott Clare, Churms Emily, Davies Gwenan, Egerton Daisy, Gillgrass Bryony, Gough Olivia, Griffiths Amy, Harris Lucy, Khurana Sanya, Maund Amy, Mitchell Sophia, Roberts Charlotte, Tweats Ebony Jade, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie
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Venue Guide

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