Match details Gujarat vs Mumbai List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

List a

GUJ
GUJ
MUM
MUM

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBhatt Japagnya, Bishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Desai Aarya, Desai Abhishek, Desai Amit, Desai Siddharth, Gaja Chintan, Jaiswal Vishal, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Patel Harshal, Patel Hemang, Patel Jaymeet, Patel Kshitij, Patel Urvil, Poddar Ahaan Anuj
Benchno information yet

Mumbai Squad

PlayersAnand Akash, Attarde Shashank, Avasthi Mohit, Deshpande Tushar, Dsouza Sylvester, Khan Musheer, Khan Sarfaraz, Kotian Tanush, Lad Siddhesh, Mulani Shams, Patil Sairaj, Raghuvanshi Angkrish, Sharma Rohit, Shedge Suryansh, Simran Mulchandani Ishan, Sutar Chinmay Rajesh, Tamore Hardik, Tarmale Onkar, Thakur Shardul
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Venue Guide

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