Match details Himachal Pradesh vs Goa List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

List a

HIM
HIM
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Himachal Pradesh Squad

PlayersArora Vaibhav, Bains Ankush, Dagar Mayank, Jamwal Ayush, Kalsi Ankit, Kumar Abhishek, Kumar Amit, Kumar Rohit, Mahajan Innesh, Mann Pukhraj, Negi Mukul, Pal Kushal, Sen Ekant, Sharma Nitin, Sharma Vipin, Singh Amanpreet, Singh Aryaman, Surroch Mridul, Vasisht Akash
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Goa Squad

PlayersBakhale Kashyap, Desai Shubham, Faisal Thota Azaan Mohammed, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Koushik V, Mishra Samit, Pandrekar Amulaya Govind, Prabhudessai Suyash, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tejrana Abhinav, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
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Venue Guide

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