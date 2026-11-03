Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Hyderabad List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 21.12.2026

List a

JAK
JAK
HYD
HYD

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 21, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jammu And Kashmir Squad

PlayersAshwin Murugan, Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Kumar Sunil Ram, Kundal Dikshant, Lotra Sahil, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nabi Aquib, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vivrant Sushil, Singh Kawalpreet, Singh Yudhvir
Benchno information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Arfaz MD, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Goud A Varun, Kak Kartikeya, Perala Aman Rao, Punnaiah Bhuvanagiri, Rakshann Readi, Reddy Ananth Prateek, Reddy K Nitesh, Reddy Malgari Sai Pragnay, Reddy Mandadi Abhirath, Sai Yadav Nitin, Singh Rahul, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Pranav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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