Match details Railways vs Baroda List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

RAI
RAI
BAR
BAR

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Railways Squad

PlayersAhuja Suraj, Choudhary Raj Kamal, khan Zubair Ali, Lal Varun Chaman, Marate Kush, Pandey Akash, Saif Mohammad, Sharma Ashutosh, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Pratham, Singh Ravi, Singh Sahab Yuvraj, Yadav Ansh, Yadav Kunal
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Baroda Squad

PlayersChavda Aryan Nitesh, Limbani Raj, Moliya Priyanshu, Pandya Hardik, Pandya Krunal, Pandya Nitya, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Jitesh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Solanki Vishnu, Toksiya Lakshit, Umatt Karan
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Venue Guide

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