Match details Railways vs Tamil Nadu List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

RAI
RAI
TAN
TAN

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Railways Squad

PlayersAhuja Suraj, Choudhary Raj Kamal, khan Zubair Ali, Lal Varun Chaman, Marate Kush, Pandey Akash, Saif Mohammad, Sharma Ashutosh, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Pratham, Singh Ravi, Singh Sahab Yuvraj, Yadav Ansh, Yadav Kunal
Benchno information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersAchyuth CV, Govinth -, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Kishore Sai, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Manikandan Karthick, Mohamed Ali S, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rathi Sachin, Sandhu Sunny, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Yadav Sanjay
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet