Match details Railways vs Uttarakhand List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026

List a

RAI
RAI
UTT
UTT

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Railways Squad

PlayersAhuja Suraj, Choudhary Raj Kamal, khan Zubair Ali, Lal Varun Chaman, Marate Kush, Pandey Akash, Saif Mohammad, Sharma Ashutosh, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Pratham, Singh Ravi, Singh Sahab Yuvraj, Yadav Ansh, Yadav Kunal
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersAyachi Agnivesh, Barswal Pankaj, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Garg Arya, Harsh Nikhil, Kumar Singh Naveen, Madhwal Akash, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Nailwal Deepesh, Paliwal Harshit, Rana Harsh, Rawat Sanskar, Rawat Saurabh, Singh Kamal Umesh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
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Venue Guide

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