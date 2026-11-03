Match details Tamil Nadu vs Baroda List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 27.12.2026

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Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 27, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersAchyuth CV, Govinth -, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Kishore Sai, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Manikandan Karthick, Mohamed Ali S, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Rathi Sachin, Sandhu Sunny, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Sudharsan Sai, Yadav Sanjay
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Baroda Squad

PlayersChavda Aryan Nitesh, Limbani Raj, Moliya Priyanshu, Pandya Hardik, Pandya Krunal, Pandya Nitya, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Mitesh, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Rawat Shashwat, Salam Rasikh, Sharma Jitesh, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Solanki Vishnu, Toksiya Lakshit, Umatt Karan
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Venue Guide

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