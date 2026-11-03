Match details Tripura vs Odisha List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

TRI
TRI
ODI
ODI

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersBhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi, Bose Udiyan, Das Saurabh, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Hossain Saruk, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sinha Debaprasad Krishnanaman, Sultan Pravez, Uddin Riaz, Vihari Hanuma
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Odisha Squad

PlayersBiswal Badal, Majhi Dinesh, Mishra Shantanu, Mohanty Rajesh, Munde Om T, Parida Anil, Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep, Poddar Govinda, Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan, Ranjan Lenka Sowmya, Samal Swastik, Samantray Biplab Bipin, Sarbeswar Mohanty Dina Krushna, Singh Prayash Kumar, Sourav Baral Sambit Kumar, Swain Aasirwad, Tufayl Ahmad Sayed
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Venue Guide

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