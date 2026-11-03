Match details Uttar Pradesh vs Assam List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Uttar Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Ansari Zeeshan, Chaudhary Karan, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Jurel Dhruv, Juyal Aryan, Nigam Vipraj, Panwar Vineet, Rizvi Sameer, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Adarsh, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kartik, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Kartik
|Bench
|no information yet
Assam Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet