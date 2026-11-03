Match details Uttar Pradesh vs Bengal List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026

List a

UTP
UTP
BEN
BEN

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersAnsari Zeeshan, Chaudhary Karan, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Jurel Dhruv, Juyal Aryan, Nigam Vipraj, Panwar Vineet, Rizvi Sameer, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Adarsh, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kartik, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Kartik
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Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Bhati Vishal, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gani Aamir, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Ghosh Sayan, Gupta Sumanta Anil, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Majumdar Anustup, Mishra Ankit, Nag Sumit, Shami Mohammed
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Venue Guide

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