Match details New Zealand vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, Women 20.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ODI Series New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, December 17, 2026 - Tuesday, December 22, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, December 20, 2026 10:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Bates Suzie, Carson Eden J, Down Lauren, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Jensen Hayley, Jonas Fran, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, McFadyen Jess, Penfold Molly, Rowe Hannah
|Bench
|no information yet
Bangladesh Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rumana, Akhter Supta Sharmin, Akter Marufa, Akter Nahida, Alam Jahanara, Dola Dilara Akter, Hoque Fargana, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Fahima, Khatun Murshida, Khatun Salma, Maghla Shanjida Akther, Mondal Lata, Moni Ritu, Sultana Joty Nigar, Trisha Fariha Islam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet