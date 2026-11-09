Match details New Zealand vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, Women 22.12.2026

Odi

NZL
NZL
BAN
BAN

Match Info

Match:ODI Series New Zealand vs. Bangladesh, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, December 17, 2026 - Tuesday, December 22, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 22, 2026 10:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Zealand Squad

PlayersBates Suzie, Carson Eden J, Down Lauren, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Jensen Hayley, Jonas Fran, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, McFadyen Jess, Penfold Molly, Rowe Hannah
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Bangladesh Squad

PlayersAhmed Rumana, Akhter Supta Sharmin, Akter Marufa, Akter Nahida, Alam Jahanara, Dola Dilara Akter, Hoque Fargana, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Fahima, Khatun Murshida, Khatun Salma, Maghla Shanjida Akther, Mondal Lata, Moni Ritu, Sultana Joty Nigar, Trisha Fariha Islam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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