Squads Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 10.01.2027

T20

Sydney

SYS
SYS
PSC
PSC

Playing

SYS
SYS
PSC
PSC
First TeamSecond Team
Agar Ashton

all rounder

Azam Babar

batsman

Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Curran Tom

all rounder

Connolly Cooper

all rounder

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Henriques Moises

all rounder

Inglis Josh

wicket keeper

Philippe Josh

wicket keeper

Marsh Mitchell

all rounder

Bench

SYS
SYS
PSC
PSC

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet