Squads Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 10.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Abbott Sean
bowler
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Azam Babar
batsman
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Connolly Cooper
all rounder
Davies Joel
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Fanning Sam
batsman
Edwards Jack
batsman
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Henriques Moises
all rounder
Inglis Josh
wicket keeper
Murphy Todd
bowler
Jackson Bryce
batsman
Perry Mitch
bowler
Kelly Matthew
bowler
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Marsh Mitchell
all rounder
Silk Jordan
batsman
Morris Lance
bowler
Smith Steve
batsman
Paris Joel
bowler
Match has not started yet