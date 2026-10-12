Match details Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 10.01.2027

T20

Sydney

SYS
SYS
PSC
PSC

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 10, 2027 03:10 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSydney Cricket Ground
CitySydney
Capacity46000
EndsPaddington End
Hosts toRandwick End

Match has not started yet