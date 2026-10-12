Match details Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League 10.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, January 10, 2027 03:10 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sydney Sixers Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Azam Babar, Chohan Jafer, Curran Tom, Davies Joel, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Henriques Moises, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Philippe Josh, Silk Jordan, Smith Steve
|Bench
|no information yet
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Allen Finn, Beardman Mahli, Connolly Cooper, Evans Laurie, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron, Inglis Josh, Jackson Bryce, Kelly Matthew, Marsh Mitchell, Morris Lance, Paris Joel, Payne David, Richardson Jhye, Turner Ashton
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|City
|Sydney
|Capacity
|46000
|Ends
|Paddington End
|Hosts to
|Randwick End
Match has not started yet