Match details Eastern Storm vs Warriors T20 T20 South Africa Cup 08.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|CSA T20 Challenge 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, November 08, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Eastern Storm Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Warriors Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet