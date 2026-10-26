Match details Eastern Storm vs Warriors T20 T20 South Africa Cup 08.11.2026

T20

EAS
EAS
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 08, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Warriors Squad

PlayersBreetzke Matthew, De Villiers Matthew, du Plessis Jean, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, Kruger Patrick, Meyer Renaldo Carl Gawin, Mokgakane Andile, Mothoa Alfred, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Olivier Duanne, Pillay Jiveshan, Plaatjie Siya, Qeshile Sinethemba, Rosier Diego, Second Rudi, Simetu Siya, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, Van Heerden George, van Heerden Nealan, Whitehead Sean, Xengxe Bamanye
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet