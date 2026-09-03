Match details Western Province vs Eastern Storm T20 CSA T20 Challenge 06.10.2026

T20

WEP
WEP
EAS
EAS

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Western Province Squad

PlayersBedingham David, Bird Jonathan, Burger Nandre, De Zorzi Tony, Hendricks Beuran, James Juan, Kaplan Gavin, Kitime Sello Valintine, Linde George, Moore Edward, Mpongwana Mihlali, Nabe Mthiwekhaya, Nyaku Onke, Parnell Wayne, Paterson Dane, Simmonds Kyle, Smith Daniel, Verreynne Kyle, Waqu Liyema, Yaseen Vallie
Benchno information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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