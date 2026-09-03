Match details Western Province vs Eastern Storm T20 CSA T20 Challenge 06.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|CSA T20 Challenge 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, October 06, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Western Province Squad
|Players
|Bedingham David, Bird Jonathan, Burger Nandre, De Zorzi Tony, Hendricks Beuran, James Juan, Kaplan Gavin, Kitime Sello Valintine, Linde George, Moore Edward, Mpongwana Mihlali, Nabe Mthiwekhaya, Nyaku Onke, Parnell Wayne, Paterson Dane, Simmonds Kyle, Smith Daniel, Verreynne Kyle, Waqu Liyema, Yaseen Vallie
|Bench
|no information yet
Eastern Storm Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet