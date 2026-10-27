Match details Chandigarh vs Mizoram T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Chandigarh Squad
|Players
|Ashwin Murugan, Azad Arjun, Bawa Raj Angad, Bhambri Shivam, Kaila Karan, Kashyap Vishu, Lather Bhagmender Balbir, Pannu Arjit, Pannu Arjit, Puri Gaurav, Rana Akshit, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Abhishek, Singh Mandeep Wazir, Sudan Akash, Vohra Manan
|Bench
|no information yet
Mizoram Squad
|Players
|Anderson Jehu, Biakthanpuia J, Cariappa KC, Chopra Agni, Chowdhury Rohan, Kumar Vikash, Lalbiakvela G, Lalhriatrenga, Lalhruaizela, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalthankhuma Joseph, Ralte Lalhruai, Ralte Remruatdika, Ralte Rosiamliana, Singh Gaurav, Vanlalremruata Tc
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet