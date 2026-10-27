Match details Kerala vs Andhra T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Kerala Squad
|Players
|Ajnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
|Bench
|no information yet
Andhra Squad
|Players
|Akhil Shambu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Dheeraj, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Harishankar, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Tapaswi Pinninti
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet