Match details Kerala vs Andhra T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

KER
KER
AND
AND

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAjnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
Benchno information yet

Andhra Squad

PlayersAkhil Shambu, Bharat Srikar, Bhui Ricky, Hebbar Ashwin, Kumar Dheeraj, Mohan Lalith, Raj Prithvi, Rasheed Shaik, Reddy Maramreddy Harishankar, Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth, Saiteja Kavuri, Sandeep Y, Sasikanth KV, Shinde Karan, Stephen Cheepurapalli, Tapaswi Pinninti
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet