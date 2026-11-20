Match details Keralam vs Vidarbha T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 30.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 30, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Keralam Squad
|Players
|Ajnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
|Bench
|no information yet
Vidarbha Squad
|Players
|Chavan Nayan, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Saurabh, Dubey Shubham, Karnewar Akshay, Mahale Mandar, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Sharma Jitesh, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Wadkar Akshay, Yadav Lalit
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet