Match details Vidarbha vs Gujarat T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026

T20

VID
VID
GUJ
GUJ

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vidarbha Squad

PlayersChavan Nayan, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Saurabh, Dubey Shubham, Karnewar Akshay, Mahale Mandar, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Sharma Jitesh, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Wadkar Akshay, Yadav Lalit
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Gujarat Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Chawla Piyush, Desai Aarya, Gaja Chintan, Gandhi Chirag, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Panchal Priyank Kirit, Patel Axar, Patel Hardik, Patel Hemang, Patel Kshitij, Patel Ripal, Patel Shen Nareshbhai, Patel Urvil
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Venue Guide

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