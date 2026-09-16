Match details New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20i T20 Series New Zealand vs Bangladesh 15.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, December 10, 2026 - Tuesday, December 15, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, December 15, 2026 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Allen Finn, Chapman Mark, Duffy Jacob, Jamieson Kyle, Milne Adam, Mitchell Daryl, Neesham James, Phillips Glenn, Ravindra Rachin, Santner Mitchell, Sears Ben, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Southee Tim, Williamson Kane
|Bench
|no information yet
Bangladesh Squad
|Players
|Das Liton, Hasan Mahedi, Hossain Afif, Hossain Rishad, Hossain Shamim, Hridoy Towhid, Islam Shoriful, Islam Tanvir, Mahmud Hasan, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Rahman Mustafizur, Sakib Tanzim Hasan, Sarkar Soumya, Shanto Najmul Hossain, Talukdar Rony
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet