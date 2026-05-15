James Joseph Feldman

James Joseph Feldman

Full name:James Joseph Feldman
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

James Joseph Feldman Schedule & Results

County Championship

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Maharaj, Keshav

Maharaj, Keshav

Davies, Jack

Davies, Jack

Fernandes, Nathan

Fernandes, Nathan

Eskinazi, Stevie

Eskinazi, Stevie