Match details Derbyshire vs Middlesex First class County Championship 27.08.2026

First class

DER
DER
MID
MID

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 27, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAbbas Mohammad, Aitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Bashir Shoaib, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersAlbert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Cullen Blake, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Robson Sam, Roland-Jones Toby, Sawant Aaryan, Sharma Naavya
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Venue Guide

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