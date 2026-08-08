Squads Middlesex vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 24.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bartlett George
batsman
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
no information yet
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Broad Justin
all rounder
Cracknell Joe
wicket keeper
Buchake Arush
batsman
Cullen Blake
bowler
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Conway Harry
bowler
Falconer Caleb
no information yet
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Feldman James Joseph
no information yet
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Fernandes Nathan
all rounder
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Gohar Zafar
bowler
Keogh Rob
all rounder
Helm Tom
bowler
Leech Dominic
bowler
Higgins Ryan
all rounder
Lynn Chris
batsman
Holden Max
batsman
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Merwe Stuart Padraig van der
batsman
Kaushal Ishaan
bowler
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
no information yet
Procter Luke
all rounder
Robson Sam
batsman
Ramesh Nirvan
no information yet
Roland-Jones Toby
bowler
Sales James
batsman
Sawant Aaryan
no information yet
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Sharma Naavya
no information yet
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Match has not started yet