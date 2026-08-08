Squads Middlesex vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

MID
MID
NOR
NOR

Playing

MID
MID
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo

no information yet

Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Broad Justin

all rounder

Cracknell Joe

wicket keeper

Falconer Caleb

no information yet

Feldman James Joseph

no information yet

Fernandes Nathan

all rounder

Keogh Rob

all rounder

Helm Tom

bowler

Higgins Ryan

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

Holden Max

batsman

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Hollman Luke

all rounder

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Procter Luke

all rounder

Robson Sam

batsman

Ramesh Nirvan

no information yet

Sawant Aaryan

no information yet

Sharma Naavya

no information yet

Bench

MID
MID
NOR
NOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet